Capital Analysts LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,490,000 after purchasing an additional 377,892 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 886,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,339,000 after buying an additional 275,615 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,250,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,815,000 after buying an additional 247,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,054,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,490,000 after buying an additional 236,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at $781,158.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

TNL opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $66.56.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

