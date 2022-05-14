Capital Analysts LLC Sells 171 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in FedEx by 40.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $211.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

