Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,748 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $27.97 and a one year high of $73.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,374.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

