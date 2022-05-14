Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 344,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,913 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 872.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 600,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 261,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 768.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 406,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,557 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 36,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $643.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.19). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 82.03% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $177.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

