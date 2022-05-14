Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 234.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,835 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $228.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

