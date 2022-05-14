Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $173.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,410,000 after acquiring an additional 586,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after acquiring an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.46. 3,067,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,086. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $111.58 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

