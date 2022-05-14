Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CFFN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 56,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 25.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

