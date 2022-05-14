Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.00. 2,546,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,936. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

