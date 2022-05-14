CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareCloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $3.77 on Thursday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CareCloud by 157.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CareCloud by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

