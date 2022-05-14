Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.41

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 108024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRBU. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 682.39%. Research analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 353.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

