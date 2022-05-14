Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Shares Up 3.7%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €111.55 ($117.42) and last traded at €110.70 ($116.53). 141,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €106.70 ($112.32).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €210.00 ($221.05) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC set a €146.00 ($153.68) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($221.05) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($226.32) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €133.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €151.99.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

