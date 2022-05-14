Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 562,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $681.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $158.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.58 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.08%. Analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,779,000 after buying an additional 5,579,783 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $40,231,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cars.com by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after buying an additional 825,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $6,954,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cars.com by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 366,392 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

