Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 542 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $5.24 on Friday, reaching $200.90. 4,540,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,055. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $192.12 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

