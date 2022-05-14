Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,065 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,689 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56.

