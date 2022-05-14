Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $540,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,322,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

