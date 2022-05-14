Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 761,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,913,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Miller Industries stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 54,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $277.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $201.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

Miller Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.