Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,590 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $49.77. 405,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,820. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.90.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

