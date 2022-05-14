Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Jabil makes up approximately 1.3% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Jabil by 27.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Jabil by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Jabil by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

JBL stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.17. The company had a trading volume of 592,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,906. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.69.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.