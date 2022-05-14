Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.0% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,152,000 after buying an additional 32,212 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,925,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $11.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $645.52. 604,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,299. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $492.13 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $678.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $645.02.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total value of $4,163,466.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

