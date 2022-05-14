Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Raymond James accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after buying an additional 5,667,569 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,392,000 after buying an additional 3,968,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,005,000 after buying an additional 1,450,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,107,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,651,000 after buying an additional 797,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,993. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.28.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

