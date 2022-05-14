Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 16,550 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $163,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $114,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,854,115.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,778 shares of company stock worth $2,139,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

KTOS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. 1,179,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

