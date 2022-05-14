Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,350 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,707,000 after acquiring an additional 339,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,006,000 after buying an additional 133,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,973,000 after buying an additional 230,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,821,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,579,000 after buying an additional 18,866 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,815,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,420,000 after buying an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.99. The stock had a trading volume of 792,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,616. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $120.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

