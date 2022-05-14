Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,495 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.29% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 22,881.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 388.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 367,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,433. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

