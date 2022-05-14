Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4,382.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 94.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,309,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,886,000 after purchasing an additional 111,826 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.92.

MRNA traded up $7.74 on Friday, hitting $137.91. 6,491,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,096,169. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,126 shares of company stock worth $46,000,674. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

