Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in XPEL by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XPEL traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.66. 239,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 2.03.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $982,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 928,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,412,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,475,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

