Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after buying an additional 6,227,500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,847,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,444,000 after buying an additional 5,634,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $95,642,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 34,107,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,638,836. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $142.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

