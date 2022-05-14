Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 33,437.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,985,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.90.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $12.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.49. The stock had a trading volume of 879,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,473. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

