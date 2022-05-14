Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 240.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 610,573 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,846,000 after acquiring an additional 461,566 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Okta by 67.0% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 931,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after acquiring an additional 373,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $75,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Okta stock traded up $10.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.70. 3,385,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,393. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $276.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

