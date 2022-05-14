Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $923,000 Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,091 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PSEC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.67. 2,056,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,868. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 126.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSEC. StockNews.com began coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

