Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after buying an additional 3,562,125 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after buying an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $405,461,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

V stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,684,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $378.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.88. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

