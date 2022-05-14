CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Boosted by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,829,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340,380 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for 2.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 1.14% of CBRE Group worth $415,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,873,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 357.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,610,000 after buying an additional 1,224,455 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,078.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 800,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,218,000 after buying an additional 732,672 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,813.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 613,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,715,000 after buying an additional 581,288 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 513.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 689,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,093,000 after buying an additional 576,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.80. 2,156,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,776. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

