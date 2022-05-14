C&C Group (LON:CCR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 288 ($3.55) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CCR. Barclays increased their target price on C&C Group from GBX 290 ($3.58) to GBX 300 ($3.70) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

LON:CCR opened at GBX 206.40 ($2.54) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £810.92 million and a P/E ratio of -12.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 199.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 219.85. C&C Group has a 1 year low of GBX 168.60 ($2.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 325.60 ($4.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

