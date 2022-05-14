Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.15

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and traded as low as $1.61. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 4,112 shares trading hands.

CYAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.78 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celyad Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celyad Oncology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Celyad Oncology SA ( NASDAQ:CYAD Get Rating ) by 139.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Celyad Oncology worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

