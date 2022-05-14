Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,260,000 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the April 15th total of 11,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CVE stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. 12,480,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,898,786. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 2.49. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $20.47.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 92.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after buying an additional 978,400 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 50.8% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 144,754 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 35,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

