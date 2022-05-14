Centamin (LON:CEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $80.23

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.23 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 80.96 ($1.00), with a volume of 9660705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.06 ($1.06).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.60) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.41) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.33) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.73) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 123.67 ($1.52).

The firm has a market cap of £966.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

