CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Short Interest Down 48.9% in April

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the April 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ CFFE remained flat at $$10.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,855. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 72.0% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,556,000 after buying an additional 946,969 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 299,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP boosted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

