Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CTHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of CTHR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 55,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,960. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.39.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 93,172 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 177,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 117,072 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
