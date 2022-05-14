Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CTHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of CTHR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 55,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,960. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.39.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 93,172 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 177,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 117,072 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

