Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $404.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) will report sales of $404.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $386.00 million and the highest is $446.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $322.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chart Industries.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $7.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.39. 389,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,386. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 158.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

