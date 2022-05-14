ChatCoin Price Down 55.5% Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 55.5% against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $239,121.26 and approximately $7,597.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,467.57 or 1.00047860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00034984 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00015018 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

