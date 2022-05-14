Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Holdings Lifted by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 688.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 81,278 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,341,000 after buying an additional 136,035 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.20. 1,061,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,486. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.98. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

