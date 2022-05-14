Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 205.1% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 23,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,401. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $27.92.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Harris Cohen acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,750 shares of company stock worth $45,440. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chemomab Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 267,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 86,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 28.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

