Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.43.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 452,115 shares of company stock worth $69,708,842 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.87. 9,229,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,133,212. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.72. The company has a market capitalization of $329.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

