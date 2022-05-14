Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSSE. B. Riley cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSSE traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $5.48. 661,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,050. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $84.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.52% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

