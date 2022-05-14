Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Christian Dior stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.75. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.92. Christian Dior has a 52-week low of $136.39 and a 52-week high of $216.75.
Christian Dior Company Profile
