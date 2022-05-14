CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Down 5.8%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.78. 583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 186,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92.

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($15.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($14.15). Equities analysts anticipate that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CINC. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

