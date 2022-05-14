Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.02 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Shares of CTAS traded up $8.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $375.97. The stock had a trading volume of 429,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,714. Cintas has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.45 and its 200 day moving average is $409.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,280,000 after purchasing an additional 57,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

