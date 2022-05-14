Citigroup Cuts Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Price Target to $6.00

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EMBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ EMBK opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. Embark Technology has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Embark Technology will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embark Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,231 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embark Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 60,744 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Embark Technology by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 240,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data such as weather and construction.

