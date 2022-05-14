Citigroup Cuts Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target to $193.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 480.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $33.22 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $181.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.58). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 35.82% and a negative net margin of 324.08%. The company had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 8.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83,791 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 23,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,950,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.