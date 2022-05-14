Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,515,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,522 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.27% of Energy Transfer worth $70,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of ET opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ET. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Energy Transfer Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.