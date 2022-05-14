Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,021 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Monster Beverage worth $74,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $88.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

